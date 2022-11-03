MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.02-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.70 billion-$9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.32 billion. MasTec also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.00 EPS.

MasTec Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.96. 1,802,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,361. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of MasTec

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MasTec by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.