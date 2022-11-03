Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.67-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

MATX stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 530,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,839. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Matson has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.34.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,938 shares of company stock worth $971,478. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,723,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Matson by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 76,936 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

