Maxim Group Boosts Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target to $35.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $14.41 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 2,165.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

