Maxim Group Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $92.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $80.00.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.