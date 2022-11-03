McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. On average, analysts expect McEwen Mining to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MUX opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $166.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 99,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 48.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 342,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 301,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

