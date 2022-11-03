Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 733,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 588,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

