MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,878 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $25,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

Shares of MELI traded up $24.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $876.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,417. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $873.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $840.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,711.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

