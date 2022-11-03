Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,837,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,721 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $167,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 276,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.28.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,846 shares of company stock worth $59,973,293 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

