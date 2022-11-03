Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,090 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

MRK traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.27. 252,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $248.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.