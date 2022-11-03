Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,105 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in ASML by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $6.52 on Thursday, hitting $439.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.46. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $881.12. The company has a market capitalization of $180.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

