Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $11.95 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $545.43. The stock had a trading volume of 104,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.00 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $522.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.53.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

