Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 431.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,796 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.39. 311,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,781,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.