Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,176 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.15. 1,489,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,182,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.