Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Tigress Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Tigress Financial from $466.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average of $158.67. The firm has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $90.48 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,222. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,287,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,864,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,081,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

