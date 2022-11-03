Metahero (HERO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Metahero has a market cap of $23.05 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.51 or 0.01630128 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005818 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024618 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000653 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00042694 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.56 or 0.01813985 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

