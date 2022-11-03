MetisDAO Hits One Day Volume of $6.26 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. MetisDAO has a market cap of $121.87 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.74 or 0.00136850 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,270.49 or 0.99998915 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007903 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00043758 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022791 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, "MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io."

