MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 237.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,497,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

