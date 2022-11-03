Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.55-11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.86. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.95-$39.05 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD traded down $12.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,225.87. The stock had a trading volume of 102,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,194.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,231.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,338.60.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $13,604,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 97,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,321,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

