MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0314 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $4.28 on Thursday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMT. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

