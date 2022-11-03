MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.62-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $765-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.75 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.93. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $117.01.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $7,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

