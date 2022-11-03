MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.62-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $765-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.75 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.83.
MGP Ingredients Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.93. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $117.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients
In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $7,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
MGP Ingredients Company Profile
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.
Read More
