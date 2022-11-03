Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.328 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

MCHP traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $59.46. 5,242,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,472. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 36.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

