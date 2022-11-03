Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.54-$1.56 EPS.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.46. 5,242,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.97. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

