Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 821,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 288,828 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $45,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

Shares of MU traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.85. 268,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,365,762. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.