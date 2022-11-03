Midas (MIDAS) Price Reaches $41.98 on Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Midas has a market cap of $109.45 million and $2.51 million worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can currently be bought for about $41.98 or 0.00207303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,304.70 or 0.31081452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 40.73404331 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $688,218.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

