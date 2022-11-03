Miller Industries (MLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter.
Miller Industries Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.98.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Miller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
