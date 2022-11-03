Miller Industries (MLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter.

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Miller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

