MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.61. MINISO Group shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 24,264 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.45 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. UBS Group AG increased its position in MINISO Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

