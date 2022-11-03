Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.15

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 61561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MFG. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
