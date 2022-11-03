Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.15

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 61561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFG. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 201.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 31,733 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

