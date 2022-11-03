Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $148.62

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $148.62, but opened at $132.00. Moderna shares last traded at $144.68, with a volume of 88,898 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Moderna Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.79.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $383,606.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $383,606.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,048 shares of company stock worth $79,186,502. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

