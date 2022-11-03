Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $148.62

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $148.62, but opened at $132.00. Moderna shares last traded at $144.68, with a volume of 88,898 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.79.
In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $383,606.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $383,606.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,048 shares of company stock worth $79,186,502. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
