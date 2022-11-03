Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $38.83.
MC opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.40.
Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.
