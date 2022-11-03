Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

About Moelis & Company

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 804.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 78,414 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.1% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 388,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after purchasing an additional 427,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.