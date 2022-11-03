Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 14000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBAR. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Monarch Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Monarch Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

