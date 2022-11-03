Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.
Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
