Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,554 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 290,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

