Monero (XMR) Price Tops $149.77 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $149.77 or 0.00739052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $88.97 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,264.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00023294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00303387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00119303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00573425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00231536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00250728 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,195,862 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

