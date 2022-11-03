Morgan Stanley Boosts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $121.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $117.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.07. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average of $99.92.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

