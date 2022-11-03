Morgan Stanley Lowers Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $15.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research cut shares of Paramount Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Paramount Global Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $24,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $22,044,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,692,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

