Morgan Stanley Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $100.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 156.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.14.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,316. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $89.56.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

