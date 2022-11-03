Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $259,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $84.45. 289,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,142,035. The company has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

