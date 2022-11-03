Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.17-$10.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.93 billion-$8.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.40 to $3.45 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MSI traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $238.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,610. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.23 and a 200-day moving average of $227.12.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after buying an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $477,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.