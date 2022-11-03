Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40 to $3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of +9% yr/yr or $2.529 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.17-$10.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

MSI traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.18. The stock had a trading volume of 919,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,610. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.12. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

