Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCBI opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

See Also

Dividend History for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.