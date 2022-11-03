Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCBI opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp
