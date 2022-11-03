MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,802. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.19 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.