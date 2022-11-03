MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,023 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in ABB by 131.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth about $22,145,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.34. 87,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,020. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABB Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

