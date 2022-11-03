MQS Management LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,166,000 after acquiring an additional 223,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 281,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,807,000 after buying an additional 371,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Brunswick to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Brunswick Stock Down 1.5 %

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

NYSE BC traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 39,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.20. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

