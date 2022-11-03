MQS Management LLC Invests $579,000 in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 74,420 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 96,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

