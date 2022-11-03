MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $216,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 51.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

