MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,968 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.30. 80,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.66. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average is $86.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

