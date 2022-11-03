MQS Management LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. AMETEK comprises about 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,186,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,558,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.15. The company had a trading volume of 60,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,484. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

