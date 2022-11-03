MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Trading 2% Higher

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 42 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

Institutional Trading of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) by 720.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,329 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 15.45% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Articles

