M&T Bank Corp Buys 27,790 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of 3M worth $45,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in 3M by 103.6% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 7,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 107,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $123.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,721. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

