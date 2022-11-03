M&T Bank Corp Buys 33,652 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,652 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.16% of CMS Energy worth $29,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 60,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.