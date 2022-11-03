M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 779,025 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $140,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 789,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,816. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

